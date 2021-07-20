UK pilots Sprint to graduation

Draken and Collins to boost UK collective air training
Collins Aerospace and Draken Europe are working together to boost the UK's live collective aviation training but Draken might have other targets in its sights.
As first reported by Shephard on 25 May, Ascent Flight Training is using the Sprint VR flight training device from CAE for fast-jet pilot training at RAF Valley under the Military Flight Training System (MFTS) programme.
Ascent noted in a 19 July announcement that the trials of Sprint are designed to look ‘at ways to improve the training on offer, increase the capacity of training courses, and to enable more students to be fast-tracked through the pipeline to the front line’.
Ascent is working in partnership with the UK MoD and Defence Equipment and Support, as well as their industry partners, Lockheed Martin ...
Indra is pushing the latest trend for lower cost flight training devices with the launch of its SIMCUI system.
The USAF's Joint Simulation Environment has taken another major step forwards with the award of the contract for image generators to Aechelon Technology.
Sundog Software adds product improvements and assesses a buoyant market for training and simulation.
Australia plans to integrate the army's range, live training and simulation environments with a new software architecture that can integrate the training platforms and provide data transfer.
As the RNLAF divests itself of the venerable F-16 over the next three years, a number are bound for adversary air specialists, Draken International in the USA.