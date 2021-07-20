UK pilots Sprint to graduation

As first reported by Shephard on 25 May, Ascent Flight Training is using the Sprint VR flight training device from CAE for fast-jet pilot training at RAF Valley under the Military Flight Training System (MFTS) programme.

Ascent noted in a 19 July announcement that the trials of Sprint are designed to look ‘at ways to improve the training on offer, increase the capacity of training courses, and to enable more students to be fast-tracked through the pipeline to the front line’.

Ascent is working in partnership with the UK MoD and Defence Equipment and Support, as well as their industry partners, Lockheed Martin ...