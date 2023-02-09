UK plans to aid Ukraine with fighter jets meet reality as RAF struggles to train its own pilots
The UK announced on 8 February that it will extend the training offered for Ukrainian forces to include fighter jet pilots.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said ‘nothing is off the table’ when it comes to sending fighter jets to Ukraine and has formally requested Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to look into which RAF jets could be provided to the Ukrainian Air Force.
The UK MoD said the new training efforts will ensure that Ukrainian pilots can fly NATO-standard fighter jets in the future as gaining advanced air combat capabilities remains high on Kyiv’s wish list.
The question of sending
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
US Air Force boosts readiness with regional training sites
The US Air Force aims to open the first Regional Training Sites by FY2024 that will fully support cross-functional expeditionary training.
-
NATO Flight Training Europe receives three new training campuses
The NATO Flight Training Europe initiative will eventually provide facilities for fast jet, fixed-wing, helicopter and UAV pilots.
-
EU training and support continues to flow to Ukraine
The latest assistance for Ukrainian forces will support personnel trained under the EU Military Assistance Mission with non-lethal equipment, supplies and service to back the instructional activities.
-
W5 Solutions contracted to support Swedish tank and vehicle sims
W5 Solutions will ensure reliability and availability of Swedish tank and vehicle egress simulators.