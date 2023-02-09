UK plans to aid Ukraine with fighter jets meet reality as RAF struggles to train its own pilots

A leaked document showed that only 11 trainee pilots went through the UK training pipeline last year despite it having 43 available slots. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said offering fighter jets to Ukraine is not 'off the table' and pledged to provide pilot training, while the Royal Air Force itself is struggling to get its own aviators through the training pipeline.