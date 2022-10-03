To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Meteksan to deliver helicopter rescue training system for Turkey

3rd October 2022 - 11:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The deliver of HUET is the result of a contract signed with the Turkish Defence Industry Agency. (Photo: Meteksan Defence)

The comprehensive helicopter underwater training system project completed by Meteksan Defence will allow the Turksih Naval Forces to train for various water-based emergency missions.

Ankara-based Meteksan Defence has delivered its Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET) simulator to the Turkish Naval Forces, the company announced on 2 October.

The HUET facility will provide an opportunity to practice escape and rescue from a helicopter crashing into the water and from a plane making a forced landing, SAR with rescue helicopter simulation, parachute landing on water and abandoning and boarding ship.

The comprehensive training system consists of a mock-up aircraft cabin, cranes, ancillary systems and a training pool with a technical room, as well as administrative and social spaces.

Once the cabin is descended into the pool, it can be rotated 180° around its axis.

According to Meteksan Defence, the delivery of HUET is the result of a 2022 contract from the Turkish Defence Industry Agency. 

