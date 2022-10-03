Meteksan to deliver helicopter rescue training system for Turkey
Ankara-based Meteksan Defence has delivered its Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET) simulator to the Turkish Naval Forces, the company announced on 2 October.
The HUET facility will provide an opportunity to practice escape and rescue from a helicopter crashing into the water and from a plane making a forced landing, SAR with rescue helicopter simulation, parachute landing on water and abandoning and boarding ship.
The comprehensive training system consists of a mock-up aircraft cabin, cranes, ancillary systems and a training pool with a technical room, as well as administrative and social spaces.
Once the cabin is descended into the pool, it can be rotated 180° around its axis.
According to Meteksan Defence, the delivery of HUET is the result of a 2022 contract from the Turkish Defence Industry Agency.
More from Training
-
Military Training magazine: Helicopter rear crew training, pilot selection and more
Read the latest edition of Military Training for free in our app or on your desktop.
-
US Navy modifies Tiger II reconfiguration deal
Extra software support and spares are required for ex-Swiss Tiger II aircraft that are being overhauled for the US Navy and US Marine Corps.
-
Inzpire and RAF to run major tactical interoperability exercise
This year's Exercise Cobra Warrior was the largest exercise in UK airspace for two years and saw the participation of 80 aircraft from international allies.
-
Spot the real enemy (Opinion)
A sequence of damaging news stories emerged about the RAF in August while the UK was left without a functioning government. While all matters deserve scrutiny, issues with the pilot training pipeline are the ones that can truly affect UK security with no effective solutions on the horizon. Instead of blaming diversity for an inadequate training intake, the enduring problems should be examined.
-
British Army faces critical digitisation and modernisation challenges
The UK Integrated Review outlined how the UK plans to compensate for the loss of numbers with more advanced technologies, novel training solutions and the acceleration of digitisation across all forces. A year on, it is still unclear how the British Army will reach the desired sophistication and readiness levels.