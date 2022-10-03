Meteksan to deliver helicopter rescue training system for Turkey

Ankara-based Meteksan Defence has delivered its Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET) simulator to the Turkish Naval Forces, the company announced on 2 October.

The HUET facility will provide an opportunity to practice escape and rescue from a helicopter crashing into the water and from a plane making a forced landing, SAR with rescue helicopter simulation, parachute landing on water and abandoning and boarding ship.

The comprehensive training system consists of a mock-up aircraft cabin, cranes, ancillary systems and a training pool with a technical room, as well as administrative and social spaces.

Once the cabin is descended into the pool, it can be rotated 180° around its axis.

According to Meteksan Defence, the delivery of HUET is the result of a 2022 contract from the Turkish Defence Industry Agency.