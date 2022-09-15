MILDEN marks high point for indigenous Turkish shipbuilding capabilities
Gölcük Naval Shipyard has disclosed details on the Milli Denizalti (MILDEN - National Submarine) programme, which is earmarked as the backbone of the Turkish submarine fleet by the late 2030s.
Turkish Navy officials have not revealed any details regarding the future indigenous MILDEN submarines — so comments to the state-owned Anadolu news agency in late August from Cdre Mustafa Saygılı, head of Gölcük Naval Shipyard, were a novel development.
The conceptual design phase of MILDEN, according to Saygılı, was finished and approved by Turkish Naval Forces Command earlier in 2022 and the preliminary design phase is underway.
Construction of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy retires USS Coronado
The Littoral Combat Ship USS Coronado was decommissioned on 14 September after a short service life.
-
M134D adds firepower to Kraken craft
The Dillon Aero M134D Minigun is a ‘true force multiplier’, says K50 vessel manufacturer Kraken Technology Group.
-
OSI sees benefits in cementing relationship with ARCHE in Germany
OSI hopes to seal an in-country service partnership with ARCHE for German naval programmes.
-
MSPO 2022: Miecznik frigate programme solidifies with two framework deals for Babcock
The three-frigate Miecznik programme for the Polish Navy continues to take shape with the latest contracts announced at MSPO 2022.