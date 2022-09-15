To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

MILDEN marks high point for indigenous Turkish shipbuilding capabilities

15th September 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

Model of the MILDEN submarine. (Photo: Tayfun Ozberk)

Six MILDEN submarines will feature predominantly Turkish-made systems, with the only questions marks — for now — hanging over the periscope and propulsion systems.

Gölcük Naval Shipyard has disclosed details on the Milli Denizalti (MILDEN - National Submarine) programme, which is earmarked as the backbone of the Turkish submarine fleet by the late 2030s.

Turkish Navy officials have not revealed any details regarding the future indigenous MILDEN submarines — so comments to the state-owned Anadolu news agency in late August from Cdre Mustafa Saygılı, head of Gölcük Naval Shipyard, were a novel development.

The conceptual design phase of MILDEN, according to Saygılı, was finished and approved by Turkish Naval Forces Command earlier in 2022 and the preliminary design phase is underway.

Construction of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tayfun Özberk

Author

Tayfun Özberk

Tayfun Ozberk is a former naval officer who is an expert in surface warfare, particularly …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us