Turkey completes Romania air policing mission
The Turkish Air Force has completed its deployment to Romania in support of NATO’s enhanced Air Policing mission.
Four Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 40 aircraft arrived at the 86th Air Base, Borcea on 30 November 2023 for the nation’s first participation in NATO’s Southern Air Policing mission. Turkey previously deployed aircraft to Malbork, Poland, to support Baltic Air Policing in 2021.
“We are very happy to be here flying alongside our allies and showing our commitment to protecting NATO airspace,” said Major ‘B’, one of the deployed Turkish Air Force pilots.
The aircraft flew alongside Romanian Air Force (RoAF) F-16s,
