Thailand receives final H135 training helicopters
In July, a second batch of Airbus Helicopters H135 twin-engine aircraft was handed over to the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), concluding a six-helicopter order.
The type is being used for pilot training, including ab initio flight training. Thailand is the first Southeast Asian nation to use the H135 in the military training role.
Pierre Andre, Head of Airbus in Thailand, said: ‘We take pride in delivering this first [presumably he meant second] batch of high-performance H135s to RTAF, with absolute confidence that these helicopters will form an integral part of a world-class training platform for the air force.’

