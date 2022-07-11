To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Thailand receives final H135 training helicopters

11th July 2022 - 09:03 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Royal Thai Air Force has received all six H135 helicopters for training purposes. (Photo: Airbus Helicopters)

Thailand's air force is now in receipt of all six training helicopters purchased in 2019.

In July, a second batch of Airbus Helicopters H135 twin-engine aircraft was handed over to the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), concluding a six-helicopter order.

The type is being used for pilot training, including ab initio flight training. Thailand is the first Southeast Asian nation to use the H135 in the military training role.

Pierre Andre, Head of Airbus in Thailand, said: ‘We take pride in delivering this first [presumably he meant second] batch of high-performance H135s to RTAF, with absolute confidence that these helicopters will form an integral part of a world-class training platform for the air force.’

Andre

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us