Textron to develop new US Navy training aircraft

1st February 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The T-44C's replacement will be another King Air derivative from Textron. (Photo: US DoD)

The new T-54A Multi-Engine Training System turboprops will replace the ageing fleet of T-44 Pegasus (King Air 90) aircraft and provide students with advanced instrument and asymmetric engine handling training.

The US Navy has awarded Textron Aviation a contract to develop the T-54A Multi-Engine Training System (METS) aircraft, the US DoD announced at the end of January.

The initial base contract is worth $113.1 million for ten T-54s, but total contract value is $677,2 million for the procurement of up to 64 aircraft. The deal also covers support equipment, spare parts and initial training.

Deliveries are scheduled between 2024 and 2026, and PMA-273 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, will oversee the programme.

The T-54A is set to provide advanced instrument and asymmetric engine handling training to student naval

