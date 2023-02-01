Textron to develop new US Navy training aircraft

The US Navy has awarded Textron Aviation a contract to develop the T-54A Multi-Engine Training System (METS) aircraft, the US DoD announced at the end of January.

The initial base contract is worth $113.1 million for ten T-54s, but total contract value is $677,2 million for the procurement of up to 64 aircraft. The deal also covers support equipment, spare parts and initial training.

Deliveries are scheduled between 2024 and 2026, and PMA-273 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, will oversee the programme.

The T-54A is set to provide advanced instrument and asymmetric engine handling training to student naval