Team Fisher takes over Warfare Signature Database provision

Leonardo obtains modification to Israeli rotary-wing training FMS contract
Israel ordered a total of 12 AW119M helicopters from Leonardo to train rotary-wing pilots.
The Team Fisher consortium, responsible since April 2021 for modernising shore-based RN and Royal Marines training over a 12-year period under Project Selborne, is now also providing the Warfare Signature Database (WSD).
The WSD is the UK repository for warfare signature information and the modelling and information within it is used to support training in shore-based training simulators.
Team Fisher announced in a 4 April statement that it will now be responsible for updating the database, distributing models to simulation platforms and other RN users and resolving any issues.
The consortium is led by Capita and comprises Raytheon UK, Elbit Systems UK, Fujitsu, the University of Lincoln and UK-based SMEs.
Israel ordered a total of 12 AW119M helicopters from Leonardo to train rotary-wing pilots.
New combat training simulators for Finland will supplement systems already supplied by Saab.
Lithuania has ordered multiple Small Arms Training Indoor Simulators.
Working with Babcock, BAE Systems will provide availability support to the Hawk T2 fleet based at RAF Valley.
The USAF continues to expand its collective training capabilities through its Distributed Mission Operations Network.
Paris-based MASA has celebrated investment through the French Government's Definvest fund with a significant contract with the Nigerian Land Forces Simulation Centre.