Team Fisher takes over Warfare Signature Database provision

The Team Fisher consortium, responsible since April 2021 for modernising shore-based RN and Royal Marines training over a 12-year period under Project Selborne, is now also providing the Warfare Signature Database (WSD).

The WSD is the UK repository for warfare signature information and the modelling and information within it is used to support training in shore-based training simulators.

Team Fisher announced in a 4 April statement that it will now be responsible for updating the database, distributing models to simulation platforms and other RN users and resolving any issues.

The consortium is led by Capita and comprises Raytheon UK, Elbit Systems UK, Fujitsu, the University of Lincoln and UK-based SMEs.