Sweden starts largest military exercise in over 25 years

Sweden has launched Exercise Aurora 23, the largest military exercise in over 25 years, the Swedish Armed Forces said on 17 April.

It will involve more than 26,000 soldiers from 14 countries, including the US and European members of NATO.

The exercise aims to enhance the operational readiness of troops from partner countries in the event of a major armed attack on Sweden. It will involve comprehensive drills in the air, on the ground and at sea.

The exercise will last until May 11 and will cover large parts of Sweden, with a focus on southern Sweden and the strategically significant island of Gotland.

‘Together with military units from our partner countries we build security and, concurrently, reinforce the Swedish operational capability,’ the Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement.

‘Uniformed personnel and land vehicles will circulate outside the bases and airports,’ the statement added

Flights will also be carried out in other parts of Sweden, for instance in connection with rapid readiness flights.

'The principal responsibility of the Swedish Armed Forces is to defend Sweden and Swedish interests, our rights and our democracy. Excercises is a good way to enhance, signal and put our military capabilities to the test,' the statement reads.

Shephard's IT²EC 2023 coverage is sponsored by: