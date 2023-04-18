IT2EC 2023: Simthetiq delivers first 3D model-based training solution to NATO nation

Simthetiq has successfully completed the first deliveries of visual content solutions based on its 3D simulation entity model library in support of a new fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme for an undisclosed NATO member.

The company delivered correlated and interoperable (DIS/HLA compliant) 3D simulation entity models for deployment in X-Plane, Mantis IG, Prepar3D and FlightGear.

Simthetiq said it is also leveraging its 3D moving model library to generate engineering models in Solidworks for radar cross-section (RCS) analysis.

The 3D library model is backed by a toolset allowing the generation of ‘plug and play’ visual content for use in multiple legacy, current and next-generation image generators, simulation systems and game engines.

The solution’s agility ‘allows the NATO partner and its prime contractor to meet multiple simulation and training objectives from a single investment,’ Simthetiq noted in a statement.

The Canadian company’s library became compatible with Unreal Engine 5’s Natine Technology, a virtualised geometry system, last November.

The upgrade allowed Simthetiq to deploy its DIS/HLA compliant 3D simulation entity models in any Unreal Engine 5 environment that uses Nanite.

