IT2EC 2023: Simthetiq delivers first 3D model-based training solution to NATO nation
Simthetiq has successfully completed the first deliveries of visual content solutions based on its 3D simulation entity model library in support of a new fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme for an undisclosed NATO member.
The company delivered correlated and interoperable (DIS/HLA compliant) 3D simulation entity models for deployment in X-Plane, Mantis IG, Prepar3D and FlightGear.
Simthetiq said it is also leveraging its 3D moving model library to generate engineering models in Solidworks for radar cross-section (RCS) analysis.
The 3D library model is backed by a toolset allowing the generation of ‘plug and play’ visual content for use in multiple legacy, current and next-generation image generators, simulation systems and game engines.
The solution’s agility ‘allows the NATO partner and its prime contractor to meet multiple simulation and training objectives from a single investment,’ Simthetiq noted in a statement.
The Canadian company’s library became compatible with Unreal Engine 5’s Natine Technology, a virtualised geometry system, last November.
The upgrade allowed Simthetiq to deploy its DIS/HLA compliant 3D simulation entity models in any Unreal Engine 5 environment that uses Nanite.
Shephard's IT²EC 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
