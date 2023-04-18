To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • IT2EC 2023: Simthetiq delivers first 3D model-based training solution to NATO nation

18th April 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Simthetiq's solution allows the NATO partner and its prime contractor to meet multiple simulation and training objectives. (Photo: Simthetiq)

Simthetiq is delivering 3D simulation models to support a new fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme for an undisclosed NATO member.

Simthetiq has successfully completed the first deliveries of visual content solutions based on its 3D simulation entity model library in support of a new fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme for an undisclosed NATO member.

The company delivered correlated and interoperable (DIS/HLA compliant) 3D simulation entity models for deployment in X-Plane, Mantis IG, Prepar3D and FlightGear.

Simthetiq said it is also leveraging its 3D moving model library to generate engineering models in Solidworks for radar cross-section (RCS) analysis.

The 3D library model is backed by a toolset allowing the generation of ‘plug and play’ visual content for use in multiple legacy, current and next-generation image generators, simulation systems and game engines.

The solution’s agility ‘allows the NATO partner and its prime contractor to meet multiple simulation and training objectives from a single investment,’ Simthetiq noted in a statement.

The Canadian company’s library became compatible with Unreal Engine 5’s Natine Technology, a virtualised geometry system, last November.

The upgrade allowed Simthetiq to deploy its DIS/HLA compliant 3D simulation entity models in any Unreal Engine 5 environment that uses Nanite.

Shephard's IT²EC 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

The Shephard News Team

