To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Training

STE continues to progress through BISim contract

12th August 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

The resolution of VBS4 and VBS Blue IG is a key requirement in fulfilling STE requirements. (Photo: BISim)

The US Army's Synthetic Training Environment continues to gather steam with the latest contract being awarded to BISim.

Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) has been placed under contract by Cole Engineering Service Inc (CESI) to support the Training Simulation Software/Training Management Tools (TSS/TMT) programme that forms part of the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) project for the US Army.

BISim is to supply all three of its primary products — VBS4, VBS Blue IG and VBS World Server — as part of the integrated TSS/TMT solution that CESI is developing.

The US Army’s STE requirement, for which TSS/TMT provides central software capabilities, will allow units and command staff to conduct realistic, multi-echelon and multi-domain combined ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users