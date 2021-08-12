STE continues to progress through BISim contract

Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) has been placed under contract by Cole Engineering Service Inc (CESI) to support the Training Simulation Software/Training Management Tools (TSS/TMT) programme that forms part of the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) project for the US Army.

BISim is to supply all three of its primary products — VBS4, VBS Blue IG and VBS World Server — as part of the integrated TSS/TMT solution that CESI is developing.

The US Army’s STE requirement, for which TSS/TMT provides central software capabilities, will allow units and command staff to conduct realistic, multi-echelon and multi-domain combined ...