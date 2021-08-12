STE continues to progress through BISim contract

Poland invests in new Combat Training System
Poland continues to invest in defence with the procurement of a new training system from Thales.
Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) has been placed under contract by Cole Engineering Service Inc (CESI) to support the Training Simulation Software/Training Management Tools (TSS/TMT) programme that forms part of the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) project for the US Army.
BISim is to supply all three of its primary products — VBS4, VBS Blue IG and VBS World Server — as part of the integrated TSS/TMT solution that CESI is developing.
The US Army’s STE requirement, for which TSS/TMT provides central software capabilities, will allow units and command staff to conduct realistic, multi-echelon and multi-domain combined ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Poland continues to invest in defence with the procurement of a new training system from Thales.
The FAcT programme for the Royal Canadian Air Force is down to two bidders with a contract award expected in 2023.
USN orders replacement and upgraded equipment for its undersea training ranges.
QinetiQ hosts major US-led exercise that sees the GQM-16SA Coyote fired in UK for the first time.
The first of an initial batch of 32 TH-73A Thrasher training helicopters has arrived at NAS Whiting Field to provide the USN with a much-improved training capability.
HTM began work last month on a contract from BAIINBw to provide, maintain and support EC135 helicopters.