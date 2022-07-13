South Korea and US to resume live training

The South Korean and US militaries have tentatively agreed to conduct annual combined military exercises from 22 August to 1 September, South Korean media outlets reported on 11 July.

There was speculation that the partners would also break a four-year hiatus and resume live field training exercises, which had been suspended during South Korea’s former administration.

Combined command post training has been carried out regularly based on simulations, but they excluded the field training exercise element in the aftermath of the first US-North Korea Singapore Summit in June 2018.

Instead of large-scale, theatre-level training exercises, South Korea and the US have