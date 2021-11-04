Son of ASDOT rises from the ashes

US Navy has bold plans for future aviator training
The USN has published its vision for future aviation training that covers the gamut of live, virtual and constructive training — but achieving its goal will present a massive challenge.
Following the collapse of the UK MoD’s Air Support to Defence Operational Training (ASDOT) programme in early 2019 after failing to obtain Main Gate approval, the MoD has now issued a requirement for a ‘medium to fast speed Operational Readiness Training aerial support service (ORTASS)'.
This includes air-to-air live training, the provision of aerial targets, threat simulation and mission augmentation training.
A Prior Information Notice (PIN) from the UK MoD stated that the ORTASS 'is an urgent requirement for the RAF and the intention is to utilise the DSPCR (Defence and Security Public Contracts Regulations) Competitive Procedure with Negotiation, using the …
New ocean simulation software from Sundog Software highlights the move towards games engines for maritime simulation.
Second ‘uplift’ contract under MFTS includes more Texan trainers and simulators.
Japan has become the third nation to join Leonardo's International Flight Training School after the Qatari and German air forces.
The Military Training and Simulation Handbook Issue 17 covers the global T&S industry and provides detailed information on airborne, ground and naval equipment, devices and systems.
Poland was seeking a training and simulation provider for the G550 until 2023 — but it received no responses.