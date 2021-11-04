To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Son of ASDOT rises from the ashes

4th November 2021 - 09:50 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

The retirement date for the Hawk T1/1A has been brought forward to March 2022. (Photo: UK MoD)

With the demise of ASDOT nearly three years ago, the UK MoD is looking to fill some live air training gaps with its Operational Readiness Training Aerial Support Service requirement. Is the winner already home and hosed?

Following the collapse of the UK MoD’s Air Support to Defence Operational Training (ASDOT) programme in early 2019 after failing to obtain Main Gate approval, the MoD has now issued a requirement for a ‘medium to fast speed Operational Readiness Training aerial support service (ORTASS)'.

This includes air-to-air live training, the provision of aerial targets, threat simulation and mission augmentation training.

A Prior Information Notice (PIN) from the UK MoD stated that the ORTASS 'is an urgent requirement for the RAF and the intention is to utilise the DSPCR (Defence and Security Public Contracts Regulations) Competitive Procedure with Negotiation, using the …

