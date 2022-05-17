Somalis receive explosive threat reduction training
A consortium led by RF specialist Allen-Vanguard has delivered two explosive threat reduction training team (ETRT) courses to the Somalian National Security Forces.
The training seeks to improve the country’s capability to detect and destroy explosive ordnance (EO) and conduct improvised explosive device disposal (IEED).
Allen-Vanguard is the prime contractor with SKK International and Artios Global delivering the logistics and training aspects of the ETRT courses to the Somali National Army and the Somali Police Force.
The companies said the training package included a detailed theory, individual foundation skills, integrated team training, scenario-based exercises and summative assessments.
The courses are said to have followed international practice and met United Nations Mine Action Services (UNMAS) IEDD standards.
Allen-Vanguard director of business development Bobby Strawbridge said in a statement: ‘Through a number of channels, we have been working closely with Somalia Security Forces for some time to help detect, protect and defeat the considerable explosive threats they face.’
More from Training
-
USMC cites aggressor training as vital for future success
Are plans to bolster USMC aggressor training capability sufficient to address a known shortfall?
-
South Korea to train with Bell 505
The new helicopters will replace decades-old training platforms to train South Korean army and navy pilots.
-
USAF ACMI pods to undergo encryption upgrade
Cubic is to install NSA-certified encryption for its P5 Combat Training System ACMI pods
-
Production of Red Hawk is on track after first aircraft rollout, says Boeing
The first production-standard T-7A will undergo ground check and flight tests before being handed over to the USAF.
-
Leonardo approaches Slovakia with M-345
While the L-39NG is having success across the globe, Leonardo’s M-345 trainer aircraft is added to the list of proposed solutions to replace the Slovak Air Force’s ageing L-39 jets.