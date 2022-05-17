Somalis receive explosive threat reduction training

A consortium led by RF specialist Allen-Vanguard has delivered two explosive threat reduction training team (ETRT) courses to the Somalian National Security Forces.

The training seeks to improve the country’s capability to detect and destroy explosive ordnance (EO) and conduct improvised explosive device disposal (IEED).

Allen-Vanguard is the prime contractor with SKK International and Artios Global delivering the logistics and training aspects of the ETRT courses to the Somali National Army and the Somali Police Force.

The companies said the training package included a detailed theory, individual foundation skills, integrated team training, scenario-based exercises and summative assessments.

The courses are said to have followed international practice and met United Nations Mine Action Services (UNMAS) IEDD standards.

Allen-Vanguard director of business development Bobby Strawbridge said in a statement: ‘Through a number of channels, we have been working closely with Somalia Security Forces for some time to help detect, protect and defeat the considerable explosive threats they face.’