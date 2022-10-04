Simthetiq to help in French NH90 training modernisation

Sogitec has selected Simthetiq to support its modelling, simulation and visual content requirements for the French Armed Forces’ (FAF's) NH90 full mission flight simulator (FMFS) and multi-role training devices (MRTDs).

Under the contract, announced on 27 September, Simthetiq will deliver ship models from its 3D simulation entity library.

‘The models include a range of military and civilian cargo vessels requested by the French Armed Forces to generate up-to-date and immersive scenarios in their simulator fleet,’ Simthetiq sales and marketing director Gareth Jones told Shephard.

This will also serve as an update to the shared fleet of simulators and training devices used by