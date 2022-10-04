To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Simthetiq to help in French NH90 training modernisation

4th October 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

This modernisation programme is the continuation of the contract awarded to Sogitec by NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA) in 2012. (Photo: Airbus)

An agreement between Simthetiq and Sogitec will see the delivery of ship models for immersive training with the NH90 for the French Army and French Navy.

Sogitec has selected Simthetiq to support its modelling, simulation and visual content requirements for the French Armed Forces’ (FAF's) NH90 full mission flight simulator (FMFS) and multi-role training devices (MRTDs).

Under the contract, announced on 27 September, Simthetiq will deliver ship models from its 3D simulation entity library.

‘The models include a range of military and civilian cargo vessels requested by the French Armed Forces to generate up-to-date and immersive scenarios in their simulator fleet,’ Simthetiq sales and marketing director Gareth Jones told Shephard.

This will also serve as an update to the shared fleet of simulators and training devices used by

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us