Simulated M4 carbine addition to XR platform declared as ‘major leap forward’
HGXR has integrated its extended reality (XR) platform with advanced training tools, including a simulated M4 carbine, replicating weapons used by the Germany Army.
The collaboration with Haptech Defense Systems has been lauded by HGXR, an XR training and simulation solutions provider, as a ‘major leap forward’ for virtual military training due to the integration of realistic simulated training devices.
Haptech’s M4-ERS, the simulated M4 carbine, has been successfully implemented into HGXR’s platform with the look, feel and operation of the real weapon reproduced within the training device. The tool has been powered by a battery designed to replicate a 30-round magazine.
Haptech’s Electromagnetic Recoil System (ERS), a electronic platform which can capture data from users’ interactions with the simulated weapons, features a ‘powerful recoil’ and can wirelessly communicates data to a core system inside of form factors.
According to the HGXR, its system has set ‘a new standard in skill development within virtual environments’. The company said that XR has enabled a ‘learning-by-doing process’, claiming that VR learners were ‘four-times-more focused and faster in their training’.
