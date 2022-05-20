Simthetiq to provide 3D model for RCAF CH-146 Griffon

Canadian simulation and training solution company Simthetiq has been selected to support the upgrade of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Mission Rehearsal Tactical Trainer (MRTT) for the CH-146 Griffon.

The company was asked to digitally scan the CH-146 and develop a high-fidelity 3D model from this digital asset. The training model will be used in the RCAF’s VR-based gunnery and rear crew training system for the Griffon.

For these training types for the Griffon, the RCAF uses a platform that combines VR view with physical assets that include the helicopter chassis with mounted deactivated weapon systems.

As the air force