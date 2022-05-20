Simthetiq to provide 3D model for RCAF CH-146 Griffon
Canadian simulation and training solution company Simthetiq has been selected to support the upgrade of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Mission Rehearsal Tactical Trainer (MRTT) for the CH-146 Griffon.
The company was asked to digitally scan the CH-146 and develop a high-fidelity 3D model from this digital asset. The training model will be used in the RCAF’s VR-based gunnery and rear crew training system for the Griffon.
For these training types for the Griffon, the RCAF uses a platform that combines VR view with physical assets that include the helicopter chassis with mounted deactivated weapon systems.
As the air force
USMC to ‘radically’ change training with realistic simulated environment
Under Project Tripoli, US Marine Corps headquarters could be training with a live, virtual, constructive environment in less than three years. Ambitions are to conduct training exercises virtually as complex as Range 400.
Somalis receive explosive threat reduction training
Training from a consortium led by Allen-Vanguard met UN standards and will equip Somali personnel with skills to detect and dispose of explosive ordnance effectively.
USMC cites aggressor training as vital for future success
Are plans to bolster USMC aggressor training capability sufficient to address a known shortfall?
Thomas Global Systems to deliver immersive trainers for Australian M1A2 Abrams
The new Immersive Tactical Trainers will support Project Land 907 and will allow personnel to train across the whole country.
South Korea to train with Bell 505
The new helicopters will replace decades-old training platforms to train South Korean army and navy pilots.