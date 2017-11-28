I/ITSEC 2017: Simthetiq models on Station IX
Montreal-based visualisation model specialists, Simthetiq, will be presenting key elements of its 3D model libraries and terrain using Station IX, an immersive display system, during I/ITSEC 2017.
The two companies have formed a partnership arrangement that Simthetiq said will ‘showcase its high quality products and solutions in a compelling virtual [display] environment' designed to offer a true-to-life experience for the military simulation and training industries.
I/ITSEC 2017 will see the company showing a 3D virtual hangar containing a complex industrial vehicle and a real-time JTAC environment rendered using the Unity game engine.
Simthetiq said that Station IX provides ‘an extended
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