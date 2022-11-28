I/ITSEC 2022: Simthetiq gets compatible with Unreal Engine’s latest geo system
Canadian 3D modelling company Simthetiq’s 3D library has become compatible with Unreal Engine 5’s Natine Technology, a virtualised geometry system, the company announced on 28 November.
Natine Technology uses a new internal mesh format and rendering technology to deliver pixel-scale detail and high object counts.
The upgrade means that Simthetiq can now deploy its DIS/HLA compliant 3D simulation entity models in any Unreal Engine 5 environment that uses Natine.
Related Articles
Simulation and training industry gathers for I/ITSEC 2022
Industry must convince customers of the value of new tech at I/ITSEC 2022
This also means, Simthetiq said, that the military simulation and training sector can now better leverage the company’s large model library in a visually compelling training environment
Shephard's I/ITSEC 2022 coverage is sponsored by:
More from I/ITSEC 2022
-
Scalable rolls out new calibration system at I/ITSEC 2022
The latest iteration of Scalable Display Technologies' calibration software includes new features and integrations with other products.
-
Industry must convince customers of the value of new tech at I/ITSEC 2022
Shrinking financial resources and increasing military tension best characterise 2022 for most countries. This year’s exhibitors at I/ITSEC will face the task of persuading customers that innovation and novel approaches are safe bets.