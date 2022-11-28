I/ITSEC 2022: Simthetiq gets compatible with Unreal Engine’s latest geo system

Canadian 3D modelling company Simthetiq’s 3D library has become compatible with Unreal Engine 5’s Natine Technology, a virtualised geometry system, the company announced on 28 November.

Natine Technology uses a new internal mesh format and rendering technology to deliver pixel-scale detail and high object counts.

The upgrade means that Simthetiq can now deploy its DIS/HLA compliant 3D simulation entity models in any Unreal Engine 5 environment that uses Natine.

This also means, Simthetiq said, that the military simulation and training sector can now better leverage the company’s large model library in a visually compelling training environment

