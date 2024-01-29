Saab awarded contract for T-7A aft section, while US Air Force tests ejection seat

Saab has been awarded a US$101.7 million contract by Boeing to manufacture the aft fuselage systems for the T-7A Red Hawk jet trainer developed for the US Air Force (USAF).

The deal was signed in Q4 2023, but the two companies who jointly developed the Red Hawk only announced it in late January 2024.

T-7A aft fuselage systems will be manufactured at Saab’s facility in West Lafayette, Indiana.

“What we are building is the most modern and forward-looking advanced pilot training system on the market and I am confident that this is a programme that will deliver aircraft for many