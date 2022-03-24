To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Saab adds Kenya to its TESS client list

24th March 2022 - 11:27 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

Part of the Kenyan Army's extensive training area. (Photo: Saab)

Details have emerged of a significant contract for Saab to provide Kenya with its Gamer laser-based TESS system.

Saab has revealed that it has won the long-running Kenyan Combat Training Centre (CTC) competition. The deal was inked at the end of 2021, but details have only just emerged.

Kenya is no stranger to laser-based tactical engagement simulation systems (TESS), having been the recipients of Cubic’s MILES equipment through a US FMS contract. 

The Kenyan Army has also used Saab equipment provided by the British Army during joint training as part of the UK’s Tactical Engagement Simulation in Kenya (TESIK) exercises.

‘We will be supplying around 800 soldier kits based on our deployable Gamer product line,’ Hans Lindgren, head

