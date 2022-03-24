Saab adds Kenya to its TESS client list

Saab has revealed that it has won the long-running Kenyan Combat Training Centre (CTC) competition. The deal was inked at the end of 2021, but details have only just emerged.

Kenya is no stranger to laser-based tactical engagement simulation systems (TESS), having been the recipients of Cubic’s MILES equipment through a US FMS contract.

The Kenyan Army has also used Saab equipment provided by the British Army during joint training as part of the UK’s Tactical Engagement Simulation in Kenya (TESIK) exercises.

‘We will be supplying around 800 soldier kits based on our deployable Gamer product line,’ Hans Lindgren, head