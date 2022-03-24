Saab adds Kenya to its TESS client list

Kids in a candy store (Opinion)
The experience of shopping for the next great training solution can be overwhelming. While new flashy technologies make an easy sell, it is important to remember their limitations.
Saab has revealed that it has won the long-running Kenyan Combat Training Centre (CTC) competition. The deal was inked at the end of 2021, but details have only just emerged.
Kenya is no stranger to laser-based tactical engagement simulation systems (TESS), having been the recipients of Cubic’s MILES equipment through a US FMS contract.
The Kenyan Army has also used Saab equipment provided by the British Army during joint training as part of the UK’s Tactical Engagement Simulation in Kenya (TESIK) exercises.
‘We will be supplying around 800 soldier kits based on our deployable Gamer product line,’ Hans Lindgren, head
The UK MoD and industry partner Ascent Flight Training are in the process of wrapping up their study into fast-jet pilot training with a more streamlined course expected to be the result.
Danish defence procurement agency DALO orders a suite of live training solutions from Swedish firm Saab.
Rostec has showcased a prototype for its newest maintenance simulator as the war in Ukraine continues.
Following the invitation to tender in January, the UK MoD has contracted QinetiQ for Project Vampire.