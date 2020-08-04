US sets out FMS opportunities for S&T industry

The US International Programs Office (IPO) has announced a number of new FMS projects, under a $3.5 billion effort to build capacity in 64 partner nations by providing training systems, training and sustainment in conjunction with the portfolio of products offered by the US Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI).

The IPO supports partner nations and operates as a security assistance management directorate by delivering training equipment and services through the FMS process. This provides benefits for the US national defence strategy, the recipient and (not least) for the US S&T industry.

In AFRICOM, the US