Ryan Aerospace and Vertex team up on MR and VR training for IT2EC

Mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) pilot training solution experts Ryan Aerospace and Vertex Solutions have joined forces for the International Training Technology Exhibition & Conference (IT2EC) 2024, scheduled for 9-11 April at ExCel London.

Ryan Aerospace’s stand was set to feature two MR flight simulators, allowing attendees to experience extended reality (EX) training device demonstrations, including both single-seat and multi-crew flight simulators, rotary- and fixed-wing.

Demonstrations at the booth will include the Multi-Place Mixed Reality (MPMR) Dual Control TH-1H and the AH-64 Apache MR Mission Trainer.

Vertex Solutions recently delivered the first T-6C VR flight simulators to the Colombian Aerospace Force, inaugurating its Virtual Reality Simulation Center in Puerto Salgar, Cundinamarca.

“We are eager to embark on this collaborative journey, which we believe will not only elevate the tradeshow experience but also continue a durable partnership between our companies,” said Chris Ryan, managing director of Ryan Aerospace.