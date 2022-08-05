RUAG and Tactical Air to revamp US Navy aggressor F-5 fleet

The US Navy has awarded a modernisation contract to training company Tactical Air Support and RUAG for the revamp of F-5s acquired from Switzerland.

The latter company will act as a subcontractor and will be responsible for maintenance work on 22 USN F-5 airframes and the overhaul of 44 General Electric J-85 engines. Tactical Air will provide upgrades for the cockpit and radar systems.

The US acquired 16 F-5Es and six F-5Fs from the Swiss Air Force in 2020 to supplement and, in some cases, replace the 43 F-5s the USN and the USMC currently use for adversary aggressor training.

In 2021, US Naval Air Systems Command said the in-service aircraft lack modern safety systems, avionics and common tactical capabilities found in modern jets.

The new modernisation programme is set to improve safety and readiness.