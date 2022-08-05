RUAG and Tactical Air to revamp US Navy aggressor F-5 fleet
The US Navy has awarded a modernisation contract to training company Tactical Air Support and RUAG for the revamp of F-5s acquired from Switzerland.
The latter company will act as a subcontractor and will be responsible for maintenance work on 22 USN F-5 airframes and the overhaul of 44 General Electric J-85 engines. Tactical Air will provide upgrades for the cockpit and radar systems.
The US acquired 16 F-5Es and six F-5Fs from the Swiss Air Force in 2020 to supplement and, in some cases, replace the 43 F-5s the USN and the USMC currently use for adversary aggressor training.
In 2021, US Naval Air Systems Command said the in-service aircraft lack modern safety systems, avionics and common tactical capabilities found in modern jets.
The new modernisation programme is set to improve safety and readiness.
More from Training
-
UK supports Ukraine with more maritime training and equipment
The Royal Navy is training Ukrainian sailors for the operation of mine countermeasure vessels as grain finally begins to leave Black Sea ports.
-
Poland seeks AMRAAM training missiles
Polish Armaments Agency opens tender for 22 CATM-120C training missiles to be carried by F-16C/Ds.
-
Inzpire reveals Royal Air Force door gunnery sim details
A new Synthetic Aviation Gunnery Equipment contract from the MoD will blend various commercial MR technologies to demonstrate a fully modular and deployable full helicopter door gunnery training for the RAF.
-
Australia appoints Raytheon to support Super Hornet and Growler training
Training support for Australian Super Hornet and Growler aircraft has been placed in the hands of Raytheon Australia.