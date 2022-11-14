Roke wins British Army BESTLA training contract
Science and engineering company Roke has been awarded a contract to improve the British Army’s training assessment capability by providing enhanced radio frequency (RF), electro-optic (EO) and infrared (IR) data insight.
Under project BESTLA, awarded on 10 November, Roke will supply a remote observation, surveillance and RF emission collection system for the British Army’s Land Warfare Centre (LWC).
The contract is worth £4.7 million ($5.53 million) for the first three years with an option to extend it for a further two years.
This service is due to provide enhanced support to the LWC’s Observer Mentors in their training assessment and feedback.
The solution is based on Roke’s Electronic Warfare as a Service (EWaaS) offering, exploiting the RESOLVE and PERCEIVE product lines, and combining with EO/IR surveillance capabilities delivered by Soteria Defence and Security.
Deliveries of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to Turkish Air Force commence
The Turkish Air Force has taken delivery of the first three of 52 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft ordered under a 2017 contract with Pakistan following delays imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
UK Wildcat helicopter weapons training and digitisation reaches next stage
The Wildcat Integrated Support and Training programme has reached its next stage with implementation of a Weapons Loading System trainer at the Royal Navy's Yeovilton base. The MoD is also experimenting with digitisation of the AW159 Wildcat helicopter.
VirTra launches new 3D training system
The new VirTra Volumetric Video training system captures and replicates human behaviour that soldiers can use for decision-making, human interactions and de-escalation training.
US awards helicopter training contracts for domestic and international programmes
The US Navy has awarded contracts for training equipment to support the USMC's CH-53K programme and the Czech Republic's UH-1Y and AH-1Z fleets.