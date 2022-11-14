Roke wins British Army BESTLA training contract

Science and engineering company Roke has been awarded a contract to improve the British Army’s training assessment capability by providing enhanced radio frequency (RF), electro-optic (EO) and infrared (IR) data insight.

Under project BESTLA, awarded on 10 November, Roke will supply a remote observation, surveillance and RF emission collection system for the British Army’s Land Warfare Centre (LWC).

The contract is worth £4.7 million ($5.53 million) for the first three years with an option to extend it for a further two years.

This service is due to provide enhanced support to the LWC’s Observer Mentors in their training assessment and feedback.

The solution is based on Roke’s Electronic Warfare as a Service (EWaaS) offering, exploiting the RESOLVE and PERCEIVE product lines, and combining with EO/IR surveillance capabilities delivered by Soteria Defence and Security.