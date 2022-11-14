To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Roke wins British Army BESTLA training contract

14th November 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Roke will provide a remote observation, surveillance and RF emission collection system for the British Army’s Land Warfare Centre. (Photo: UK MoD Crown Copyright)

Data insight provided by Roke under project BESTLA will support the British Army's Land Warfare Centre training assessment and feedback.

Science and engineering company Roke has been awarded a contract to improve the British Army’s training assessment capability by providing enhanced radio frequency (RF), electro-optic (EO) and infrared (IR) data insight.

Under project BESTLA, awarded on 10 November, Roke will supply a remote observation, surveillance and RF emission collection system for the British Army’s Land Warfare Centre (LWC).

The contract is worth £4.7 million ($5.53 million) for the first three years with an option to extend it for a further two years.

This service is due to provide enhanced support to the LWC’s Observer Mentors in their training assessment and feedback.

The solution is based on Roke’s Electronic Warfare as a Service (EWaaS) offering, exploiting the RESOLVE and PERCEIVE product lines, and combining with EO/IR surveillance capabilities delivered by Soteria Defence and Security.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us