Perceive receives for COMINT missions

Chemring company Roke launched its new Perceive communications Electronic Support Measure (ESM) at the Association of Old Crows (AOC) EW Europe event in Liverpool in mid-October.

The UK company manufactures several COMINT ESMs including its successful Resolve system. Resolve is in service with the British Army as well as several other NATO and allied land forces.

According to Roke, the Perceive system covers a bandwidth of 2MHz to 6GHz, which lets it detect transmissions from 3-30MHz (HF) and 30MHz to 3GHz (VHF/UHF) emitters. These emitters can include conventional military and civilian radios and SATCOM.

Perceive performs direction-finding and ascertains azimuth …