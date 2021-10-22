To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Perceive receives for COMINT missions

22nd October 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

The new Perceive COMINT electronic support measure (pictured) from Roke builds upon the company’s COMINT ESM heritage, particularly its Resolve product. (Photo: Roke)

A new EW system nullifies sources of interference and collects intelligence on frequency-hopping targets.

Chemring company Roke launched its new Perceive communications Electronic Support Measure (ESM) at the Association of Old Crows (AOC) EW Europe event in Liverpool in mid-October.

The UK company manufactures several COMINT ESMs including its successful Resolve system. Resolve is in service with the British Army as well as several other NATO and allied land forces.

According to Roke, the Perceive system covers a bandwidth of 2MHz to 6GHz, which lets it detect transmissions from 3-30MHz (HF) and 30MHz to 3GHz (VHF/UHF) emitters. These emitters can include conventional military and civilian radios and SATCOM.

Perceive performs direction-finding and ascertains azimuth …

