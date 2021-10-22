Perceive receives for COMINT missions

Teledyne FLIR introduces new infrared camera module and four neutrino IS series Models
Teledyne FLIR’s portfolio now includes advanced camera and integrated continuous zoom lenses.
Chemring company Roke launched its new Perceive communications Electronic Support Measure (ESM) at the Association of Old Crows (AOC) EW Europe event in Liverpool in mid-October.
The UK company manufactures several COMINT ESMs including its successful Resolve system. Resolve is in service with the British Army as well as several other NATO and allied land forces.
According to Roke, the Perceive system covers a bandwidth of 2MHz to 6GHz, which lets it detect transmissions from 3-30MHz (HF) and 30MHz to 3GHz (VHF/UHF) emitters. These emitters can include conventional military and civilian radios and SATCOM.
Perceive performs direction-finding and ascertains azimuth …
AESA radar is ready for integration by Naval Group aboard FDI frigates.
ADA proved its immunity against GPS jammers for the IDF during Operation 'Guardian of the Walls', says IAI.
US subsidiary of BAE Systems provides engineering support for the rapid integration of C5ISR systems and combat systems for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.
Open architecture technology from BAE Systems and Sierra Nevada will be part of USAF full-spectrum intelligence.
The future of networked UK defence communications will be developed by Improbable.