Sweden looks to Roke for land EW systems

Swedish troops will receive EW equipment from Roke. (Photo: Training Support Activity Europe/Spc Sara Stalvey)

Swedish defence procurement agency FMV orders strategic EW surveillance and countermeasures equipment from Roke.

UK-based Roke has received a contract from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to provide EW equipment for various military requirements.

While Roke did not disclose the value of the deal, its scope or its timeframe for completion, the Chemring company noted its experience in providing land ISTAR systems such as strategic EW surveillance and countermeasures equipment ‘to customers around the world’.

Examples include the Resolve manpack EW system and the Perceive COMINT electronic support measure system, which Roke launched in October 2021 at the Association of Old Crows (AOC) EW Europe event.

‘All Roke EW systems now feature a common operations and planning software suite, designed to maximise operator effectiveness and deliver enhanced situational awareness,’ the company added in a 26 January statement.