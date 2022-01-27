Sweden looks to Roke for land EW systems

Collins-Elbit JV supports JHMCS
Collins Elbit Vision Systems will support Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems worn by US and allied fighter pilots.
UK-based Roke has received a contract from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to provide EW equipment for various military requirements.
While Roke did not disclose the value of the deal, its scope or its timeframe for completion, the Chemring company noted its experience in providing land ISTAR systems such as strategic EW surveillance and countermeasures equipment ‘to customers around the world’.
Examples include the Resolve manpack EW system and the Perceive COMINT electronic support measure system, which Roke launched in October 2021 at the Association of Old Crows (AOC) EW Europe event.
‘All Roke EW systems now feature a common operations and planning software suite, designed to maximise operator effectiveness and deliver enhanced situational awareness,’ the company added in a 26 January statement.
Teledyne FLIR is supplying AI-enhanced ISR equipment for the Danish Defence Mobile Sensor Systems programme. A mobile sensor systems programme in Denmark is being supported …
New shipborne helicopters for the German Navy will be equipped with software-defined radios.
SRC receives sixth contract modification under USAF programme to identify and mitigate EW threats.
General Dynamics is supporting technology that provides the US Army with mobile tactical communications network capabilities.
A Brazilian Air Force programme to improve network-centric data connectivity has passed a milestone.