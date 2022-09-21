Immersive tactical training simulator for British Army reaches FOC

The British Army has declared FOC for the Interim Combined Arms Virtual Simulation (Deployable) (ICAVS(D)), the UK MoD’s Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) agency announced on 20 September.

The milestone was achieved on time when the British Army’s Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers used it during its 25th training event at Tidworth. This event was attended by representatives from DE&S as well as staff from British Army HQ and the Land Warfare Centre.

Procured by DE&S and developed and delivered by Elbit Systems UK, which displayed the system at DVD on 21-22 September, ICAVS(D) replaced the Unit-Based Virtual Trainer (UBVT) in April 2022 for immersive tactical training of British Army soldiers under the Battlecraft Syllabus. It is one of the first pathfinder projects for the Collective Training Transformation Programme.

Nick Taylor, Soldier, Training and Special Projects team leader at DE&S, said: ‘ICAVS(D) is easily deployed to the point of need, with minimal planning and usage constraints, and encourages tactical innovation by immersing the training audience in an adjustable, rich, challenging and complex environment.’

ICAVS(D) is used by all arms and services in the British Army as well as the Royal Marines and members of Joint Helicopter Command.

Four ICAVS(D) units are available at any time ‘and the system is easily deployable around the UK and overseas’, DE&S noted.