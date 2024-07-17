Rheinmetall receives rocket order from German armed forces for Tiger helicopters

Rheinmetall has received an order to provide unguided 70mm practice rockets for Tiger combat helicopters to the Bundeswehr under a framework agreement worth up to €100 million. The pilot order will be delivered later this year with serial production expected to the end of the decade after acceptance.

An initial order worth a mid-double-digit million Euro amount was booked in the second quarter of 2024.

The company has been cooperating with the Belgian subsidiary FZ of the Thales Group for the development, qualification and production of unguided 70mm-rockets and to allow combat helicopter crews to operate in realistic training scenarios.

The rockets have also been used as armament of the combat helicopter Tiger and the helicopter can fire the unguided rockets out of a firing pod for possible engagements at infantry targets, positions, or unprotected and lightly armoured vehicles.

FZ manufactures the FZ275 LGR (Laser-Guided Rocket) semi-active laser-guided rocket and has developed the FZ606, a modular six-tube rocket launcher pod for FZ275 LGRs, or a combination of guided and unguided projectiles for use from the latest iteration of Tigers.

