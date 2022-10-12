To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • QinetiQ ramps up special mission aircraft efforts across the globe

QinetiQ ramps up special mission aircraft efforts across the globe

12th October 2022 - 12:18 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The DA62 MPP is the latest variant of Diamond Aircraft’s successful Special Mission Aircraft portfolio. (Photo: Diamonds Aircarft)

The second DA62 multi-purpose aircraft will support training services QinetiQ is providing from its German base, while the acquisition of Air Affairs Australia will enhance the company's Asia-Pacific efforts.

QinetiQ has taken delivery of its second DA62 multi-purpose platform (MPP) at Diamond Aircraft’s headquarters in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, the companies announced at the beginning of October.

The aircraft will support multiple QinetiQ contracts, such as the Airborne Training Services for the German Armed Forces which aims to deliver realistic aerial targeting and training for frontline troops.

QinetiQ’s Germany-based team is also providing airborne special mission operations and technical solutions to the US Armed Forces in Europe.

The DA62 MPP is the latest variant of Diamond Aircraft’s Special Mission Aircraft portfolio. It is an all-carbon-fibre, twin-engine aircraft with a glass cockpit

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us