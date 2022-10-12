QinetiQ ramps up special mission aircraft efforts across the globe

QinetiQ has taken delivery of its second DA62 multi-purpose platform (MPP) at Diamond Aircraft’s headquarters in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, the companies announced at the beginning of October.

The aircraft will support multiple QinetiQ contracts, such as the Airborne Training Services for the German Armed Forces which aims to deliver realistic aerial targeting and training for frontline troops.

QinetiQ’s Germany-based team is also providing airborne special mission operations and technical solutions to the US Armed Forces in Europe.

The DA62 MPP is the latest variant of Diamond Aircraft’s Special Mission Aircraft portfolio. It is an all-carbon-fibre, twin-engine aircraft with a glass cockpit