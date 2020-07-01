Private simulator training beckons for Indian Mi-17V-5 helicopters

A long-delayed $210 million project to build, operate, train and maintain simulators for some 150 Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V-5 helicopters has now been fast-forwarded.

This proposal that has been discussed for 17 years is believed to have been signed between the Indian MoD and Alpha Design Technologies in October 2016. It will set up two simulation centres at IAF stations in central and eastern India.

This contract comes against a backdrop of a more than two-month lockdown following the COVID-19 crisis, which has sped up the need for pilot retraining. Furthermore, budgetary constraints prohibit travel to international centres.

