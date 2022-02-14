To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Philippine Navy receives Cessna trainers

14th February 2022 - 00:25 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Philippine Navy has received four Cessna 172 aircraft for training purposes. (US Embassy in the Philippines)

The US has supplied four Cessna aircraft to help train Philippine naval aviators.

The Philippine Navy (PN) formally received four new Cessna 172S basic trainer aircraft at a turnover, blessing and activation ceremony on 10 February.

The event took place at Cavite Naval Base at Sangley Point. The aircraft had reached Philippine shores last December, but time was spent on reassembling them.

The quartet of piston engine aircraft is worth approximately $2.2 million, funded through the US Foreign Military Financing programme. The deal included spare parts and an integrated logistics support package.

The grey-and-orange-painted aircraft will be flown by the Naval Air Wing in order to train pilots and maintain the capabilities of

