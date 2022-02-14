Philippine Navy receives Cessna trainers

Brazil updates combat simulator with new mortar
Launched in 2015, Brazil continues to upgrade its Fire Support Simulator.
The Philippine Navy (PN) formally received four new Cessna 172S basic trainer aircraft at a turnover, blessing and activation ceremony on 10 February.
The event took place at Cavite Naval Base at Sangley Point. The aircraft had reached Philippine shores last December, but time was spent on reassembling them.
The quartet of piston engine aircraft is worth approximately $2.2 million, funded through the US Foreign Military Financing programme. The deal included spare parts and an integrated logistics support package.
The grey-and-orange-painted aircraft will be flown by the Naval Air Wing in order to train pilots and maintain the capabilities of
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Launched in 2015, Brazil continues to upgrade its Fire Support Simulator.
The RAAF has now received the final elements of its Project Air 5428.
The RAAF has issued its ITR for Project Air 5428 Phase 3 as Nova Systems joins Team AUStringer.
During a webinar hosted by NTSA, US military leaders voiced concerns about funding and the need for integrated cyber warfare training.
Spartan Air Academy carries on with contractor logistics support for Iraqi Air Force T-6 pilot training.
New facility in Bremen to host academic, simulator and live-flying training to more than 40 student aviators in the first year.