Philippine Navy receives Cessna trainers

The Philippine Navy (PN) formally received four new Cessna 172S basic trainer aircraft at a turnover, blessing and activation ceremony on 10 February.

The event took place at Cavite Naval Base at Sangley Point. The aircraft had reached Philippine shores last December, but time was spent on reassembling them.

The quartet of piston engine aircraft is worth approximately $2.2 million, funded through the US Foreign Military Financing programme. The deal included spare parts and an integrated logistics support package.

The grey-and-orange-painted aircraft will be flown by the Naval Air Wing in order to train pilots and maintain the capabilities of