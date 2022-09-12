Philippine Black Hawk training remains on track
The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has begun its S-70i Black Hawk flight simulator training at CAE’s Brunei Multi-Purpose Training Centre (BMPTC).
The training programme for the first batch of PAF pilots is being held between 29 August and 19 November in fourteen batches, the PAF announced on 9 September.
The PAF trained 11 of its pilots at CAE’s BMPTC in 2021 under the terms of a multi-year contract, and subsequent batches of PAF pilots will participate in the programme in the next few years.
As in 2021, Brunei is providing instructor pilots for these PAF trainees, and the Royal Brunei Air Force (RBAF) will also share best practices in terms of flying and maintaining Black Hawks.
The PAF has a total of 48 Black Hawks on order, split into batches – 16 helicopters were ordered in 2019 and another 32 in February this year.
More from Training
-
CAE to provide platform and systems training for Royal Australian Navy
CAE Australia will deliver integrated solutions to support transformation of RAN training
-
Sikorsky receives order for VH-92 presidential helicopter training device
Sikorsky is producing and installing an extra VH-92A Flight Training Device.
-
Northrop Grumman and Terma to develop EW sim for European market
A new MoU between Northrop Grumman and Terma expands a long-standing partnership and will see the development of EW simulation and training systems for European customers.
-
Cubic reaches milestone for F-35 support and ramps up secure data capabilities
Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions have delivered 1,000 F-35 P5 Combat Training Systems and the company aims to fulfil DoD secure data-at-rest requirements.
-
Brazilian Air Force introduces new flight simulator
The modernised T-4000 simulator was designed and developed in a partnership between the Air Force Academy and the Aeronautics Computing Centre.