Philippine Black Hawk training remains on track

12th September 2022 - 15:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The PAF ordered a total of 48 Black Hawks. (Photo: US DoD)

S-70i Black Hawk flight simulator training for the Philippine Air Force is in progress at CAE’s Brunei Multi-Purpose Training Centre.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has begun its S-70i Black Hawk flight simulator training at CAE’s Brunei Multi-Purpose Training Centre (BMPTC).

The training programme for the first batch of PAF pilots is being held between 29 August and 19 November in fourteen batches, the PAF announced on 9 September.

The PAF trained 11 of its pilots at CAE’s BMPTC in 2021 under the terms of a multi-year contract, and subsequent batches of PAF pilots will participate in the programme in the next few years.

As in 2021, Brunei is providing instructor pilots for these PAF trainees, and the Royal Brunei Air Force (RBAF) will also share best practices in terms of flying and maintaining Black Hawks.

The PAF has a total of 48 Black Hawks on order, split into batches – 16 helicopters were ordered in 2019 and another 32 in February this year.

