Paris Air Show: Smith Myers and JD2E team up for immersive airborne sensor operator training

Smith Myers and JD2E have formed an agreement to integrate the former's ARTEMIS system into JD2E's training and simulation environment, enabling the latter to train airborne sensor operators for crewed and uncrewed aircraft at its facility in Lincolnshire, UK.

The ARTEMIS Airborne Mobile Phone Detection, Location and Communication System is in use on a number of different crewed and uncrewed aircraft worldwide, with a growing install base.

Andrew Munro, MD of Smith Myers, said: 'These fully integrated sensor suites controlled by a single mission system require a different level of training where realistic simulation and training across multiple sensors becomes key.'

'JD2E are not