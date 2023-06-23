To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Paris Air Show: Smith Myers and JD2E team up for immersive airborne sensor operator training

Paris Air Show: Smith Myers and JD2E team up for immersive airborne sensor operator training

23rd June 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The agreement between the two companies will integrate Smith Myers' ARTEMIS system into JD2E's training environment. (Photo: Smith Myers/JD2E)

Smith Myers and JD2E have formed an agreement to integrate the former's ARTEMIS system into JD2E's training and simulation environment, enabling the latter to train airborne sensor operators for crewed and uncrewed aircraft at its facility in Lincolnshire, UK.

The ARTEMIS Airborne Mobile Phone Detection, Location and Communication System is in use on a number of different crewed and uncrewed aircraft worldwide, with a growing install base.

Andrew Munro, MD of Smith Myers, said: 'These fully integrated sensor suites controlled by a single mission system require a different level of training where realistic simulation and training across multiple sensors becomes key.'

'JD2E are not

Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account

Create account

You will also get one free Premium News article each week

Already have an account? Log in

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2023 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us