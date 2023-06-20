Paris Air Show: New cockpit voice recorder certified for T-6 trainer aircraft

Scientific Research Corporation (SRC) has received a Supplemental Type Certificate from US aviation regulator the FAA for Curtiss-Wright’s Fortress flight recorder to upgrade the T-6 Texan II trainer aircraft operated by the USAF, USN and US Army.

Curtiss-Wright is providing SRC with a variant of its Fortress CVR25 that combines a cockpit voice recorder (CVR), flight data recorder (FDR), integrated data acquisition, independent power supply and SD card quick access recorder.

The Fortress flight recorder gives T-6 operators the ability to perform flight data monitoring, including incident event investigation, crash investigation, military flight operations quality assurance (MFOQA), and structural load analysis.

Following award of the STC, Curtiss-Wright and SRC, are now able to offer the Fortress CVR25 to T-6 operators seeking to modernise existing flight recorders.

Alongside the US, Shephard Defence Insight lists Canada, Greece, Iraq and Israel as operators of the T-6A/B model, while Argentina, Greece, Israel, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Thailand, Tunisia and the UK fly the T-6C/D variant. Around 1,040 aircraft are in service worldwide.