To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Paris Air Show: New cockpit voice recorder certified for T-6 trainer aircraft

Paris Air Show: New cockpit voice recorder certified for T-6 trainer aircraft

20th June 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The T-6 is operated by the USAF, USN and US Army. (Photo: USAF)

The US FAA has approved installation of Curtiss-Wright's Fortress CVR25 cockpit recorder to upgrade T-6 Texan II trainer aircraft worldwide.

Scientific Research Corporation (SRC) has received a Supplemental Type Certificate from US aviation regulator the FAA for Curtiss-Wright’s Fortress flight recorder to upgrade the T-6 Texan II trainer aircraft operated by the USAF, USN and US Army. 

Curtiss-Wright is providing SRC with a variant of its Fortress CVR25 that combines a cockpit voice recorder (CVR), flight data recorder (FDR), integrated data acquisition, independent power supply and SD card quick access recorder. 

The Fortress flight recorder gives T-6 operators the ability to perform flight data monitoring, including incident event investigation, crash investigation, military flight operations quality assurance (MFOQA), and structural load analysis. 

Related Articles

Curtiss-Wright supplies encrypted data storage for small UUV

First T-6C trainers arrive in Thailand

US Navy revamps flight training programme

Following award of the STC, Curtiss-Wright and SRC, are now able to offer the Fortress CVR25 to T-6 operators seeking to modernise existing flight recorders.

Alongside the US, Shephard Defence Insight lists Canada, Greece, Iraq and Israel as operators of the T-6A/B model, while Argentina, Greece, Israel, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Thailand, Tunisia and the UK fly the T-6C/D variant. Around 1,040 aircraft are in service worldwide.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us