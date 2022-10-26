To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Curtiss-Wright supplies encrypted data storage for small UUV

26th October 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Curtiss-Wright touts the encryption capabilities of its DST1 NAS. (Photo: Curtiss-Wright)

Low-weight subsystems, like that provided by Curtiss-Wright, help extend the mission endurance of UUVs.

Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division has been selected by a US system integrator to supply a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-based Data Transport System 1 (DTS1) Network Attached Storage (NAS) device for a small UUV.

The contract will see the company supply the customer with DTS1 data storage and removable memory cartridge technology.

DTS1 offers two AES 256-bit encryption layers in a single device, making top-secret data protection more cost-effective. The DTS1 NAS device provides up to 8TB of solid-state storage.

The company’s removable memory cartridge is designed for rugged, deployed use cases.

Curtiss-Wright said DST1 was ideal for use in size, weight and power-constrained platforms required to operate in military settings.

The contract will run through 2030 and is worth an estimated $10 million.

