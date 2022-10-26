Curtiss-Wright supplies encrypted data storage for small UUV
Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division has been selected by a US system integrator to supply a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-based Data Transport System 1 (DTS1) Network Attached Storage (NAS) device for a small UUV.
The contract will see the company supply the customer with DTS1 data storage and removable memory cartridge technology.
DTS1 offers two AES 256-bit encryption layers in a single device, making top-secret data protection more cost-effective. The DTS1 NAS device provides up to 8TB of solid-state storage.
The company’s removable memory cartridge is designed for rugged, deployed use cases.
Curtiss-Wright said DST1 was ideal for use in size, weight and power-constrained platforms required to operate in military settings.
The contract will run through 2030 and is worth an estimated $10 million.
