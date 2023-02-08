US Navy revamps flight training programme
USN Training Squadron (VT) 28 'Rangers' is set to become the service’s first undergraduate primary training squadron to fully integrate the Project Avenger syllabus in April.
Project Avenger is a part of Naval Aviation Training Next (NATN), an initiative that seeks to update the USN’s approach to producing higher quality pilots.
‘We’re making better aviators,’ Capt John Hammernik, Project Avenger instructor pilot, was quoted saying in a DoD statement.
‘Their flexible minds are able to adapt and handle changing scenarios. Implementing cross-training with instruments, formations and normal contact landing pattern flying, they integrate those elements and seamlessly switch between different
