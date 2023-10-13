To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • NATO exercise sharpens explosive defeating skills in the face of increasing threats

13th October 2023 - 16:16 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Northern Challenge 23 ended earlier this month. (Photo: NATO)

The exercise took place on land and in the marine environment using EOD UGVs, submarine AUVs and special diving equipment to improve and sharpen the skills of participants.

Northern Challenge 23 exercise has concluded with participants responding to simulated explosive threats each day of the two-week event. Each scenario was designed to become more complex with the addition of multiple simulated IEDs to be neutralised in the face of an agile adversary.

It took place in Keflavik, Iceland led by the Icelandic Coast Guard and ran between 21 September and 4 October.

Sixteen countries and 430 personnel took part including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, UK and US, as well as partner nations Austria, New Zealand, and Sweden. For the first time USMC personnel

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

