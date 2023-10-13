NATO exercise sharpens explosive defeating skills in the face of increasing threats

Northern Challenge 23 exercise has concluded with participants responding to simulated explosive threats each day of the two-week event. Each scenario was designed to become more complex with the addition of multiple simulated IEDs to be neutralised in the face of an agile adversary.

It took place in Keflavik, Iceland led by the Icelandic Coast Guard and ran between 21 September and 4 October.

Sixteen countries and 430 personnel took part including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, UK and US, as well as partner nations Austria, New Zealand, and Sweden. For the first time USMC personnel