MQ-9A Reaper provides overwatch for SOF freefall training

Palumbo wins MRO deal for Italian training ship
Naples shipyard to provide maintenance and MRO services for the training ship Giorgio Cini.
A General Atomics-owned MQ-9A Reaper supported recent military freefall parachuting exercises conducted by US Army SOF, in a novel use for the uncrewed aircraft.
The exercises took place on 20-21 January and 27-28 January but General Atomics only revealed its involvement on 17 February.
The MQ-9 was deployed from Yuma Proving Ground. General Atomics provided a live video stream from the UAS to soldiers and airmen at Eglin AFB, which allowed remote monitoring of the freefall exercises by the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne).
In addition to the overwatch function for the SOF personnel, General Atomics stated that the exercise provided an opportunity its aircrews to train on ‘real-world’ maneouvres and tactics ‘that will allow them to better support future DoD operations’.
As the USN's Project Avenger gains traction and credibility, TW-4 has added extra realism through the addition of PilotEdge ATC services.
Responses are due by 9 March to a German Navy tender for naval simulation-based training.
DefenseTek Solutions is upgrading Latvian and Slovenian JTAC simulators to include improved visuals, new hosting platforms and distributed interactive capabilities.
The US has supplied four Cessna aircraft to help train Philippine naval aviators.
Launched in 2015, Brazil continues to upgrade its Fire Support Simulator.