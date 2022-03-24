Military Training magazine; Land force EW training, Motion Platforms and more

What’s inside this edition:

Comment: Kids in a candy store

The experience of shopping for the next great training solution can be overwhelming. While new flashy technologies make an easy sell, it is important to remember their limitations.

Features include:

The gold standard: Training at the speed of light with laser-based TESS

Laser-based TESS represent the gold standard when it comes to live training and are continuing to gain fidelity as they inch closer to reaching the goal of I-LVC training.

Against the odds: Challenges facing the UK’s T&S industry

Over the past three decades, the UK’s T&S industry has slowly shrunk. While this consolidation continues, innovative technology solutions keep emerging in the face of reducing resources.

New school rules: The disruptive effects of 5G on EW training

As 5G networks become a reality in military communications, land forces’ EW training needs to adapt to prepare students for the challenges ahead, as well as for the potential adoption of 6G in the future.

Motion mechanics: Moving beyond the digital for training realism

Motion platforms, the unseen and unsung components that help impart realism to military simulators, are evolving as devices increasingly move out of specialised training centres and into classrooms.

Alternate realities: AR, VR, MR, XR – how far can we go?

XR has already had a huge impact on military training, with the potential to go much further in the coming years. However, there are a number of challenges that must first be overcome.

Bonus content coming soon.