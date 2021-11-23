Military Training magazine: Maintenance training; Laser-based TES and more

Comment: Unintended consequences

The increasing complexity of emerging technologies is placing pressure on the optimisation of military training. In particular, air force training comes at a premium, so the right balance of tools and techniques is crucial for cost-effectiveness.

Features include:

Torquing it up

Maintenance training has never been so important. As equipment costs rise and platforms become more sophisticated, maintaining high availability is a vital component of military preparedness. Shephard takes a closer look at what training technologies are being used in the land domain to keep platforms on the road.

The future is live

Laser-based Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems have been around for several decades, but some users are questioning whether they provide sufficiently realistic training. Shephard looks at what the latest laser systems are capable of and some future alternatives.

Going for a spin

The technology pilots use has greatly advanced over time, but the type of effects they experience has largely remained the same. The importance of g-force training must therefore be appreciated to ensure aircrew are ready for next-generation fighters.

Home on the range

As armed forces’ budgets rise again, live training is on the increase. But troops’ time on range in future seems likely to be a more hybrid affair that exploits a number of different technologies.

No hands on deck

Military USV and UUV markets are still at a relatively early stage of development. However, navies and industry are assessing training needs for the systems and asking how technology can enhance the process.

