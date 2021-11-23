Military Training magazine: Maintenance training; Laser-based TES and more

I/ITSEC 2021: ASTi broadens its simulation portfolio
Comms simulation specialists ASTi will be using I/ITSEC 21 to showcase a number of its products alongside integration with Microsoft's HoloLens.
What’s inside this edition:
Comment: Unintended consequences
The increasing complexity of emerging technologies is placing pressure on the optimisation of military training. In particular, air force training comes at a premium, so the right balance of tools and techniques is crucial for cost-effectiveness.
Features include:
Torquing it up
Maintenance training has never been so important. As equipment costs rise and platforms become more sophisticated, maintaining high availability is a vital component of military preparedness. Shephard takes a closer look at what training technologies are being used in the land domain to keep platforms on the road.
The future is live
Laser-based Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems have been around for several decades, but some users are questioning whether they provide sufficiently realistic training. Shephard looks at what the latest laser systems are capable of and some future alternatives.
Going for a spin
The technology pilots use has greatly advanced over time, but the type of effects they experience has largely remained the same. The importance of g-force training must therefore be appreciated to ensure aircrew are ready for next-generation fighters.
Home on the range
As armed forces’ budgets rise again, live training is on the increase. But troops’ time on range in future seems likely to be a more hybrid affair that exploits a number of different technologies.
No hands on deck
Military USV and UUV markets are still at a relatively early stage of development. However, navies and industry are assessing training needs for the systems and asking how technology can enhance the process.
The goal of any simulator is to fully replicate real-world scenarios and feedback in a way that allows the trainee to suspend their disbelief that they are not “live”.
Malaysian fast-jet training is under strain with fleet attrition and groundings.
RUAG is selling its S&T business to Thales to concentrate on the space sector, while the French company's training portfolio is boosted.
With BAE Systems set to buy Bohemia Interactive Systems, how will the new ownership team deal with current and future customers?
Vietnam appears on course to receive all its Yak-130 aircraft by the end of 2021.