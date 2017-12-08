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Meggitt pursues LAV 6 training opportunities

8th December 2017 - 18:00 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in Orlando

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Meggitt Training Systems recently displayed its Armoured Fighting Vehicle training system at this year’s I/ITSEC event in Orlando, Florida, which has been supplied to the US Army to train Stryker vehicle crews.

At the event, Paul Romeo, Meggitt’s director of business development, explained to Shephard how the company is advancing the technology and pursuing several opportunities including with the Canadian Army’s LAV 6 programme.

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Grant Turnbull

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Grant Turnbull

Grant Turnbull was the editor of Land Warfare International and Digital Battlespace magazines with Shephard …

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