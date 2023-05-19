To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • MASS extends contract to manage UK joint warfare exercises

MASS extends contract to manage UK joint warfare exercises

19th May 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

MASS will provide a wide range of support services for the UK MoD's joint warfare exercises until mid-2025 under the latest contract award. (Photo: UK MoD Crown Copyright)

Defence and training support company MASS has been awarded an extension to its Joint Command and Staff Training (JCAST) contract for UK Strategic Command.

The one-year extension, running until July 2025, is valued at around £5 million.

Under the contract, MASS delivers a support programme for joint warfare training in Strategic Command and other MoD agencies. 

The work covers operational-level exercise design, preparation delivery and analysis.

Elements include pre-employment training for UK and allied staff officers joining operational HQs, lessons learned support for Permanent Joint HQ and the MoD, and a defence data management service.

MASS says the training support package is continually developing to accurately reflect demands in the current operating environment including sub-threshold 'grey zone' threats.

