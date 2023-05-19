MASS extends contract to manage UK joint warfare exercises
Defence and training support company MASS has been awarded an extension to its Joint Command and Staff Training (JCAST) contract for UK Strategic Command.
The one-year extension, running until July 2025, is valued at around £5 million.
Under the contract, MASS delivers a support programme for joint warfare training in Strategic Command and other MoD agencies.
Related Articles
MASS supports major UK joint task force exercise
Landmarc Support Services secures £560 million contract to manage UK training estate
UK-led NATO battlegroup exercise demonstrates robust military power
The work covers operational-level exercise design, preparation delivery and analysis.
Elements include pre-employment training for UK and allied staff officers joining operational HQs, lessons learned support for Permanent Joint HQ and the MoD, and a defence data management service.
MASS says the training support package is continually developing to accurately reflect demands in the current operating environment including sub-threshold 'grey zone' threats.
More from Training
-
US Army to use customised QinetiQ Banshee Jet 80+ target for training
QinetiQ's MQM-185B target, based on the Banshee Jet 80+, aims to provide the US Army with hyper-realistic training capabilities.
-
Royal Air Force pilots to train in Italy to address UK aircrew pipeline issues
In a bid to mitigate disruption to fast jet training, the Royal Air Force will begin using the International Flight Training School in Italy.
-
Indra begins delivery of fighting vehicle sim to Spanish Army
The delivery of the combat vehicle training systems includes a first section simulator made up of four vehicle simulators to several Spanish Army bases.