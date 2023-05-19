MASS extends contract to manage UK joint warfare exercises

Defence and training support company MASS has been awarded an extension to its Joint Command and Staff Training (JCAST) contract for UK Strategic Command.

The one-year extension, running until July 2025, is valued at around £5 million.

Under the contract, MASS delivers a support programme for joint warfare training in Strategic Command and other MoD agencies.

The work covers operational-level exercise design, preparation delivery and analysis.

Elements include pre-employment training for UK and allied staff officers joining operational HQs, lessons learned support for Permanent Joint HQ and the MoD, and a defence data management service.

MASS says the training support package is continually developing to accurately reflect demands in the current operating environment including sub-threshold 'grey zone' threats.