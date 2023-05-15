Landmarc Support Services secures £560 million contract to manage UK training estate

Landmarc Support Services, a joint venture between Mitie and Amentum, has been awarded a £560 million contract by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to manage the UK Defence Training Estate.

This contract will provide facilities management, rural estate management and operational services across the 156,000-hectare estate, which comprises 16 major and 104 minor training areas.

The UK Defence Training Estate includes sites from Salisbury Plain to Barry Buddon, and it plays a major role in preparing UK and visiting troops for operations across the globe.

This includes supporting UK-based training of thousands of Ukrainian volunteer recruits.

The contract will provide a safe and secure place for personnel to live, work and train, while maintaining and improving the land, buildings and facilities that they use.

The new contract will sustain around 1,300 UK jobs .

The UK MoD said the Landmarc team will introduce more agile facilities and deliver vital services to training troops, including approximately one million bed spaces and around four million meals a year.

Brig Jonathan Bartholomew, Head DIO Overseas & Training Region, said in a statement: ‘Much of the training estate is open to the public, and this new contract will help to ensure that these important spaces are well maintained and are kept safe for both the public and the military to use.’