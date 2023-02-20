MASS supports major UK joint task force exercise

MASS has supported the UK Joint Force Air Component Headquarters (JFAC HQ) Exercise Titanium Falcon 22 (TF22) at RAF High Wycombe.

Taking place between September and October last year, the exercise prepared JFAC HQ staff for integrated multinational joint task force missions.

Building on the TF21 exercise, and based on a fictitious scenario, TF22 was tailored to the HQ’s training objectives and focused on operational-level of air C2.

The exercise was broken down into specific JFAC division-level training, covering key planning stages. This culminated in a week of live HQ training.

Steve Townsend, head of training support at MASS said: ''The smooth running and positive feedback from JFAC HQ on the success of the exercise is a clear demonstration of MASS’s ability to develop, organise and execute large-scale training programmes for the military.'

MASS provided an exercise director and staff who supported the core JFAC team on coordination and management of the event, including scenario and master event list development.

MASS also supplied mentors for each phase and the USMC-developed Marine Air Ground Tactical Warfare Simulation (MTWS) system. This provided a realistic and scalable representation of joint operations, and exercise control with a 360-degree view across all environments.