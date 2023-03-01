Malaysia confirms KAI's trainer/light attack win for KA-50
On 26 February Malaysian Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari confirmed that the country had selected the KAI FA-50 as winner of the tender for 18 Fighter Lead In Trainer-Light Combat Aircraft (FLIT-LCA) for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), issued in June 2021.
He confirmed the deal when queried by reporters as neither the MoD nor RMAF had issued any statement following KAI’s announcement on February 24 that it had won the competition. This was despite the KAI release including photos of Malaysian MoD Secretary General Muez Abdul Aziz handing the signed agreement to KAI president Kang Gu-young
KAI said it had secured a
More from Training
-
UK readies Ukrainian soldiers for Challenger tank operations
The UK training programme for Ukrainian soldiers on Challenger 2 tanks is ongoing in England while other troops have completed a five-week advanced US training course in Germany.
-
IDEX 2023: Guardiaris partners with KRMC to bring innovative training to Saudi Arabia
The partnership between Guardiaris and KRMC aims to provide high quality training solutions to clients in the Middle East and further advance the defence industry in Saudi Arabia.
-
Ireland joins European programme to train Ukrainian forces
Ireland has approved secondment of military personnel to train Kyiv's armed forces under the EUMAM Ukraine programme.
-
UK, Oman complete desert training exercise
British troops recently concluded Exercise Khanjar Oman as part of their four-month deployment to the Gulf nation.
-
BAE Systems seals Indian flight simulator partnership
BAE Systems and India's FSTC have partnered to develop a mission simulator for the Indian Air Force's Hawk 132 jet trainer fleet.