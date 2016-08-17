Lockheed opens Advanced Pilot Training facility
Lockheed Martin has opened an Advanced Pilot Training facility in Greenville, South Carolina, as part of its bid for the US Air Force’s Advanced Pilot Training competition. The company announced the opening on 16 August.
The facility will house the Ground Based Training System as well as tooling and manufacturing equipment to complete final assembly and flight operations for the T-50A trainer aircraft.
The T-50A has been developed jointly by Lockheed Martin and KAI.
The T-50A Ground-Based Training System provides an immersive, synchronised ground-based training platform. Together, the ground-based and aircraft systems aim to eliminate fifth-generation training gaps, based on South Korea's T-50 training programme.
The first flight test of the first T-50A aircraft was completed on 2 June, while the first flight of the second T-50A configured aircraft occurred on 26 July.
