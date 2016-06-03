To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed T-50A completes first flight

3rd June 2016 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Lockheed Martin has successfully completed the first test flight of the T-50A, its proposed aircraft for the US Air Force Advanced Pilot Training (APT) programme, it announced on 2 June.

Lockheed Martin is touting the T-50A as low risk and available solution for the programme. The aircraft is builds on the T-50 with its 100,000 flight hours and more than 1,000 pilots trained.

The company is currently setting up its final assembly and checkout site for the T-50A in Greenville, South Carolina. 

Mark Ward, T-50A lead test pilot, Lockheed Martin, said: 'The aircraft in its new configuration with the 5th Gen cockpit and other upgrades performed flawlessly. I have no doubt this aircraft will close the gap which currently exists between the trainer fleet and 5th Generation fighters.'

The T-50A was jointed developed with Korea Aerospace Industries as a replacement for the T-38 to train pilots to fly fifth-generation aircraft and eliminate fifth-generation training gaps and inefficiencies. 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

