  • Lockheed Martin takes $451 million deal to upgrade M270 launchers

10th May 2024 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Lockheed Martin’s next-generation Extended-Range GMLRS and Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) can only be fired by M270A2 and HIMARS launchers. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

MLRS is a heavy-tracked mobile launcher, transportable via C-17 and C-5 aircraft, that fires Guided MLRS rockets and Army Tactical Missile System missiles.

The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a US$451 million contract to recapitalise additional M270 systems, expanding its domestic fleet of launchers and providing upgrades for global partners.

The award followed an initial agreement issued in 2019 and subsequent contracts calling for recapitalisation to support mission readiness through 2050.

“The modernisation effort will add additional capability to the combat-proven launcher and ensure the M270-series launcher remains highly effective, reliable and interoperable with NATO forces for decades to come,” said Jay Price, VP of precision fires for Lockheed Martin. “The procurement will bring additional precision fires capability to our global partners.”

Recapitalisation will include a complete overhaul and upgrades to the systems with brand new engines, improved armoured cabs and the new Common Fire Control System (CFCS), which will provide compatibility with current and future MLRS Family of Munitions (MFOM).

Lockheed Martin’s next-generation Extended-Range GMLRS and Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) can only be fired by M270A2 and HIMARS launchers.

MLRS is a heavy-tracked mobile launcher, transportable via C-17 and C-5 aircraft, that fires Guided MLRS rockets and Army Tactical Missile System missiles. MLRS will also be able to fire the Precision Strike Missile and Extended-Range GMLRS rockets, both currently in development, Lockheed said.

