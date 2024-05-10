Lockheed Martin takes $451 million deal to upgrade M270 launchers
The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a US$451 million contract to recapitalise additional M270 systems, expanding its domestic fleet of launchers and providing upgrades for global partners.
The award followed an initial agreement issued in 2019 and subsequent contracts calling for recapitalisation to support mission readiness through 2050.
“The modernisation effort will add additional capability to the combat-proven launcher and ensure the M270-series launcher remains highly effective, reliable and interoperable with NATO forces for decades to come,” said Jay Price, VP of precision fires for Lockheed Martin. “The procurement will bring additional precision fires capability to our global partners.”
Recapitalisation will include a complete overhaul and upgrades to the systems with brand new engines, improved armoured cabs and the new Common Fire Control System (CFCS), which will provide compatibility with current and future MLRS Family of Munitions (MFOM).
Lockheed Martin’s next-generation Extended-Range GMLRS and Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) can only be fired by M270A2 and HIMARS launchers.
MLRS is a heavy-tracked mobile launcher, transportable via C-17 and C-5 aircraft, that fires Guided MLRS rockets and Army Tactical Missile System missiles. MLRS will also be able to fire the Precision Strike Missile and Extended-Range GMLRS rockets, both currently in development, Lockheed said.
More from Training
-
Maxar Intelligence and Lockheed expand partnership for F-35 training
The agreement between Lockheed Martin and Maxar will establishes standardised pricing, licensing and requirements for several Maxar products, including Dynamic basemaps and Precision3D.
-
How the partnership with allies can improve the readiness for US SOF teams
The collaboration can improve training on specific types of warfare and help SOF access unique capabilities.
-
Australian Army acquires immersive countermine training solution
FLAIM Systems announced the award of a $1.32 million contract for the supply of multiple FLAIM Sweepers at the SOF Week 2024 exhibition.
-
US to provide training for Saudi navy
The US State Department announced on 30 April that it had approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Saudi Arabia of a navy training programme.
-
VRAI wins UK MoD Pathfinder contract for MLRS simulator
Newcastle-based training tech firm has secured a contract to create a cutting-edge simulator for the M270 Multi Launch Rocket System.
-
How the US is preparing to support NATO countries in a war against Russia
US European Command has been repositioning troops and equipment, expanding its prepositioned stockpiles, and conducting additional joint exercises with partners and allies.