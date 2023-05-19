Leonardo expands Italian aircraft maintenance training capability

Leonardo has become the first company in Italy to deliver a full range of military aircraft basic maintenance training, it has announced.

Leonardo Helicopters has been awarded 'Maintenance Training Organisation' certification by the Italian Secretariat General of Defence/National Armaments Directorate under the latest Italian and European regulations.

Courses will be provided at several Leonardo sites across Italy, including Sesto Calende, Venegono and Caselle, which have existing training facilities.

The company will be able to train aviation maintenance technicians qualified for to work on fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, UAS and components. Skills can be gain on ab initio courses or conversion from EASA civil licence.