  • Leonardo expands Italian aircraft maintenance training capability

19th May 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Leonardo will now be able to train maintenance technicians for its full range of military aircraft, including the Italian Army's AW169 helicopters. (Photo: Italian Army)

Leonardo has been granted new certification allowing it perform a full spectrum of military aviation maintenance training services.

Leonardo has become the first company in Italy to deliver a full range of military aircraft basic maintenance training, it has announced. 

Leonardo Helicopters has been awarded 'Maintenance Training Organisation' certification by the Italian Secretariat General of Defence/National Armaments Directorate under the latest Italian and European regulations. 

Courses will be provided at several Leonardo sites across Italy, including Sesto Calende, Venegono and Caselle, which have existing training facilities.

The company will be able to train aviation maintenance technicians qualified for to work on fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, UAS and components. Skills can be gain on ab initio courses or conversion from EASA civil licence.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

